The football world reacts to the news about the expansion of the college football playoffs

The plan for the long-discussed expansion of the college football playoffs has finally been implemented.

During a meeting of the Board of Managers on Friday, CFP presidents unanimously agreed to a 12-team postseason model.

The new format is expected to come into force in 2026, but could potentially come into effect as early as 2024 or 2025.

The world of college football took to Twitter to react to this massive news that changed the sport.

“Big news. I’m not sure if it’s good or bad, but it’s inevitable,” one fan wrote.

“Give me games at home stadiums to start, please,” said another.

“Great day for college football,” another added.

“Let’s go! That’s what we call progress,” wrote another.

“About 90% of the time the final four teams will be the same, like 4-6 teams, but the problem with a 12-team playoff is that the remaining 10% of the time will be fun, so let’s cook,” said another. .

Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving situation.