The football world is mesmerized by the terrible game between the states of Iowa and South Dakota

Iowa State and South Dakota are currently involved in one of the ugliest college football games in recent memory.

Heading into the fourth quarter, the Hawkeyes lead the Jackrabbits by a miserable 5-3 score.

There were no total touchdowns, and neither team had more than 100 yards of offense. There were only five first downs and six punts in total.

Iowa has two losses: one interception and one fumble.

The world of college football reacted to this heavy observation on Twitter.

After a 10-4 record in 2021, Iowa should perform at a much higher level against an FCS opponent. “Hawkeye” is well known for its fundamental strategy, focused primarily on defense, but their offensive actions are a special kind of bad.

Maybe Kirk Ferenc and his team can make a difference in the fourth.