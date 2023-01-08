The FA has promised to investigate the incident that occurred during Manchester United’s FA Cup victory over Everton.

Homophobic chants rang out at Old Trafford when United beat Frank Lampard’s charges with a score of 3:1.

This singing was also heard during United’s game against Chelsea and in games involving other Premier League clubs.

It was believed that in this case it was directed against Lampard, and in other cases against Chelsea players.

Eric ten Hag criticized this singing, and the club promised that it would work hard with fan groups to solve the problem of its use on football fields.

In its statement, the FA promised to work with the Red Devils, as well as with the authorities, to investigate the use of vile singing.

The statement said: “We continue to work closely with the Crown Prosecution Service as well as the UK Football Police regarding the use of this term.”

“Part of our work in this area has been to provide relevant authorities with statements on the influence of LGBTQ+ supporters detailing how chants of this kind affect their experience and sense of involvement in football matches, so that a clearer position and understanding of the chant can be established.”

“We stand firmly against all forms of discrimination and strive to ensure that our game is a safe environment for everyone that truly embraces diversity and challenges hateful behavior both on and off the field.”

United also responded with their own statement.

The 20-time champions of England reiterated that homophobia has no place in football and that all fans can support the club.

United reaffirmed its support for inclusivity efforts and initiatives aimed at eliminating discriminatory practices and elements in the game.

United also reaffirmed their commitment to working with fan groups and informing fans about offenses caused by discriminatory language.