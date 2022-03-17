The Flight Attendant Season 2: New trailer reveals what we suspected about Cassie

A hit with critics and audiences alike, The Flight Attendant Season 2 was quickly renewed after the Season 1 finale. Picking up where the first installment left off, a sober Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) lives in Los Angeles while working as a CIA agent. The series has added to its cast, notably casting Sharon Stone as Cassie’s estranged mother, Lisa Bowden.

Based on the novel of the same name by Chris Bohjalian, The Flight Attendant premiered in November 2020 on HBO Max. The adaptation took shape when Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) wakes up one morning with a severe hangover and few memories of the night she spent with Alex (Michiel Huisman). Doing her best to go about her normal routine and return to her job as a flight attendant, Cassie is horrified to find Alex’s murdered body next to her on her bed.

But while fans have seen snippets of upcoming episodes, a new sneak peek offers a clearer preview of what audiences should expect when the HBO Max drama returns. Shared by the platform, The Flight Attendant season 2 trailer shows Cassie struggling to maintain her sobriety.

This proves to be easier said than done, since the character is pulled in several different directions. At one point, Cassie is seen in her “mind palace” of hers, this time training with another version of herself who is all too willing to make destructive mistakes. The trailer for season 2 of The Flight Attendant, premieres on April 21 with two new episodes.

Season 2 of The Flight Attendant will air a weekly episode after its debut, until its finale on May 26. In addition to trying to stay on track to make good decisions, Cassie will become a witness to another murder. In the process, she will sometimes go a bit beyond her reach as an active.

This will lead to her controller, Benjamin Berry (Mo McRae), reminding her of what she can and cannot do. Along with Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez will return to reprise their roles from Season 1. TR Knight, Yasha Jackson, and Audrey Grace Marshall will also return on a recurring basis.