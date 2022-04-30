The Flight Attendant Season 2: Episode 5 Release Date, Trailer & Plot

The Flight Attendant continues to give what to talk about on the HBO Max platform after its launch in November 2020. But, now that it is broadcasting its season 2, some shocking plot twists have been shown, especially by Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) , who decided to put the doppelganger situation aside for a minute to follow Megan’s (Rosie Perez) message in episode 5 which will be released very soon.

During The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 4 viewers saw how Cassie’s doppelganger has been making a killing as if it were her. However, in the midst of the tragic situation, he manages to follow Megan’s message, which leads her to Reykjavik, where he met her, but with the North Koreans chasing after her, they quickly fled the country.

In the midst of this situation, Esteban (J.J. Soria) and Gabriela (Callie Hernandez) invaded Annie’s (Zosia Mamet) and Max’s (Deniz Akdeniz) house to confront them about Cassie’s location. Although after several discussions and questioning they decided to let them go after getting what they wanted, but then their two bodies were found in the echo park which ended up scaring Cassie, Max and Annie.

For this reason, Cassie sought to get closer to Benjamin (Mo McRae) who was lamenting for the two bodies of her analysts. Cassie felt the pain from her, however, this led her to an impulsive move where they ended up building on a scene that shocked all viewers.

Episode 5 Trailer, Plot, and Release Date

Although the official synopsis for The Flight Attendant Season 2 Episode 5 has not been revealed, the reality is that Cassie has a tricky situation on her hands. She kissed her boss Benjamin of her, and this could make them regret it the next day, so she left it between seeing the same trailer:

However, fans believe that they will put this situation aside and focus on the people who hunt Megan. More importantly, Cassie’s doppelganger is on a killing spree and she recently made the two CIA analysts her targets by leaving them in the park. Something that Benjamin took to his heart, but that perhaps he will not forget for the time being.

Episode 5 of season 2 of The Flight Attendant will premiere on the HBO Max platform around 3 am, on Thursday, May 5, 2022. Which means that only 3 chapters would remain for the second installment to come to an end. .