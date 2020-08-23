The Flash’s New Costume Revealed

New costume for Barry Allen / The Flash character, played by Ezra Miller at DCEU, has appeared. Could this costume contain clues about the character?

One of the most important actors of the comic book industry, DC’s journey on the big screen continues. The company, whose latest productions have received better reactions, is holding an event called DC FanDome.

Barry Allen / The Flash, played by Ezra Miller, also featured in the new costume at the event. The director and scriptwriter of the production also made statements for the long-rumored movie The Flash.

Barry Allen traveling in time

Those familiar with DC stories know that Barry Allen crosses the entire timeline roughly every 5-10 years. In the new movie, the focus will be on Barry’s ability to travel through time and how he can influence the DC universe. We saw a similar situation in Arrowverse’s Crisis On Infinite Earth story.

Director Andy Muschietti and screenwriter Christina Hodson made statements about the final production at the DC FanDome event. According to the director, Barry Allen’s new outfit is given by Batman.

Flashpoint statement drew attention

Hodson said his love for Barry Allen came from Barry Allen’s Flashpoint stories. This incident had a significant impact on Barry Allen’s past. In addition, with this event in the comics, the DC universe was reset and the universe called the New 52 began.

In that story, Barry goes back to the past to save his mother, but because of the break he created afterwards, a whole new universe emerges. Hudson and Miller say the new Flash production will create an important opportunity to compile different universes and different stories.

We learned in recent statements that Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will take part in this production. While Affleck will once again play the role of Bruce Wayne, we can expect Keaton to play another Batman, perhaps Thomas Wayne.



