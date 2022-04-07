The Flash: What we suspected about Rick Cosnett’s reason for leaving the series

The Flash, with Grant Gustin’s Barry Allen, is still going strong. Fans are watching Season 8 after a long journey since the series’ premiere in October 2014. Of course, that wasn’t the first time we met Barry, as his official introduction was in fact during Season 2 of “Arrow” in the episode titled “The Scientist”. From then on and throughout the first season of The Flash, we are introduced to Barry’s origin story and his process to control the speed force.

However, when we meet him, Eddie is a Central City detective along with Joe West, and he also happens to be Iris’s true love. Eddie never comes across as evil or sinister; in reality, he is quite the opposite, as he sacrifices himself to save the entire Flash team during the season 1 finale from his descendant, Eobard. Rick Cosnett’s time effectively ended on The Flash after that, as he left the regular cast of the show.

Not long after the season 1 finale of “The Flash” in 2015, creator Andrew Kreisberg spoke in an interview about the shocking events that transpired in the episode, the main one being, of course, the death and sacrifice of Eddie Thawne. .

When asked about the decision to kill off Eddie, the creator explained that Eddie’s sacrifice to save Team Flash from Eobard Thawne was always a possibility during his creative process, though he wasn’t always certain it would happen. Andrew Kreisberg would go on to point out that it was a terrible and difficult decision to make, and that the intention was to show that ultimately Barry isn’t the only hero of the group, and it was Thawne who ended up saving the day when he was needed the most.

In addition to explaining how much he and the cast and crew love and respect Rick Cosnett as a person and an actor, the creator went on to relate Rick Cosnett’s character departure as similar to Colin Donnell’s Tommy Merlin or Caity Lotz’s Sara Lance. Both would reappear on “Arrow” in some capacity, and Kreisberg hinted that for Eddie Thawne it would be similar.

As fans of The Flash know, this turned out to be very true as Rick Cosnett’s Eddie has appeared again multiple times throughout the series. He recently returned as a recurring character in season 8, and the actor himself has expressed his delight at playing Eddie again on Instagram.