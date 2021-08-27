The Flash: Tony Curran Will Play Despero in the 8th Season of The DC Series

The series The Flash will have another famous comic book villain: Despero. The character will be played by British actor Tony Curran, who was previously a BAFTA Award winner with the series Ray Donovan. Curran is already recording his footage of the series’ 8th season, which is set to start on November 16th.

According to Deadline, Despero is described as a powerful and intelligent alien who possesses incredible telepathic powers. He left his home world, Kalanor, under mysterious circumstances, and now he is facing a deadly mission on Earth, the result of which will decide the fate of humanity, as well as putting him on a collision course with Flash.

The villain was created by Gardner Fox and Mike Sekowsky and made his first appearance in the DC Comics comics in 1960, in the first edition of the Justice League of America.

8th season will have special event

The new season of The Flash will also be marked by a special event called “Armageddon”. It will be divided into five parts and will feature guest appearances by some heroes and villains, such as Batwoman, Atom, Black Lightning and Mia Queen. Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will return as enemies Flash Reverso and Damien Darhk, respectively.