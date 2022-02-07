The Flash: The real reason actor Tom Felton left the DC series

Tom Felton rose to fame in the franchise, but even before he played Draco, he starred in beloved ’90s movies Harry Potter. Since his wand-waving days, Felton has kept himself busy, even entering the Arrowverse for a while. The fans loved him in that universe, and were shocked and saddened when he left.

During the third season of The Flash, Tom Felton was absolutely brilliant as the character of Julian Albert, and fans had high hopes that he would stay on the show for a long time. He became a series regular and was developing serious chemistry with the rest of the show’s cast.

Julian Albert, aka Doctor Alchemy, could have been cast in a much larger role, but the show’s writers had something else in mind while Felton was still appearing in episodes. Even though his role didn’t become as big of a deal as he could have, the actor made the most of his time in the Arrowverse, and fans loved what he was bringing to the franchise.

Things seemed to be going pretty well during the hit show’s third season, but fans immediately took to the fact that the show’s fourth season kicked off with no Felton in sight. So why did Tom Felton leave The Flash several years ago? Well, the actor had only signed on to appear in a single season of the show, and rather than write him out in future seasons, the people behind the scenes opted to let him walk.

This actually came as a big surprise to fans as his character was gaining a lot of momentum. Tom Felton himself even admitted to the fact that a lot of people were starting to recognize him for his work on the show rather than for his work on the Harry Potter movies.

Even at this stage in the game, it would be great for fans to see Tom Felton make at least one more appearance on the show. The Arrowverse always has people coming and going, so bringing Felton back wouldn’t be out of the question. Tom Felton had a successful, but short, stint on The Flash, and seeing him return would be a delight for fans.