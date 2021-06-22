The Flash: Set photos show Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne

By
Leonard Manson
-
0

The Flash: New behind-the-scenes photos from The Flash movie reveal Michael Keaton as Gotham billionaire Bruce Wayne. The actor returns to the role after 30 years, keeping a haircut similar to that used in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman: The Return, both directed by Tim Burton. Besides him, images of Sasha Calle as Supergirl were also registered.

Check it out below.

“Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton).”

