The Flash: Set photos show Michael Keaton as Bruce Wayne

The Flash: New behind-the-scenes photos from The Flash movie reveal Michael Keaton as Gotham billionaire Bruce Wayne. The actor returns to the role after 30 years, keeping a haircut similar to that used in 1989’s Batman and 1992’s Batman: The Return, both directed by Tim Burton. Besides him, images of Sasha Calle as Supergirl were also registered.

Check it out below.

Ezra Miller y Kiersey Clemons en el set de #TheFlash ⚡ pic.twitter.com/j3WeNn5pQL — Rincón⚡Friki (@RinconFriki_ok) June 20, 2021

“Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Bruce Wayne (Michael Keaton).”