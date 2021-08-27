The Flash: Season 8 Will Premiere With Special Guests

Season 8 of The Flash will have an all-new premiere, consisting of a major event on The CW. The first few episodes, set to premiere on Nov. 16, will feature a number of special guests in the story, bringing back some heroes and villains favorites from Arrowverse fans.

The title “Armageddon” will be presented in five parts, featuring Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi to compose the Team Flash.

Apparently, Tom Cavanagh and Neal McDonough will also be in the cast, appearing in two episodes each, respectively, as Eobard Thawne and Damien Darhk.

Remember that the DC series stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen the Flash, as well as Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as Chester Runk .

The Flash: Learn more about what will happen at the start of Season 8 of the series

Through an official statement released to the press, Eric Wallace, executive producer of the series, said that the public can now get ready to check out the most exciting episodes of The Flash so far.

“There are truly epic moments and big surprises awaiting our fans. We are doing all of this in a very bold way”, he commented.

“Armageddon will be much more than just a simple comic book plot. But it’s a real event for fans of The Flash and Arrowverse alike, both old and new. Honestly, I can’t wait for the audience to see what we’ve planned,” he concluded.

In the plot, a powerful alien threat arrives on Earth in a mysterious way. With this, Team Flash is articulated in an intense battle, which exposes certain weaknesses of everyone and puts the future of humanity at risk. That way, old companions will come along the way with their reinforcements to save the day.

So don’t miss it! The Flash returns November 16 on The CW.