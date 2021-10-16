The Flash: Season 8 Of The Series Will Bring A New Costume For The Hero

The Flash: The 8th season of The Flash series, from The CW channel, gained new images in the DC FanDome 2021. In the new episodes, the superhero, played by Gran Gustin, will have a brand new uniform.

Remembering that the DC Fandome is the biggest event of the brand in the year and covers various information about series, movies, games and animations of the company.

Check out:

*Harry Styles voice* He’s so golden! Grant Gustin’s #TheFlash is getting a new look for season eight, and #DCFanDome viewers got to see it first! pic.twitter.com/E95sGJgYmV — DC (@DCComics) October 16, 2021

As previously announced, the premiere of Season 8 of The Flash will consist of a major event divided into five parts. The first episodes of the new year, slated for Nov. 16, will have several special guests in the story, bringing back some heroes and villains favorites from Arrowverse fans.

The show stars Grant Gustin as Barry Allen the Flash, plus Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as Chester Runk.

The Flash returns November 16 on The CW. The first six seasons are also available on Netflix.