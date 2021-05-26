The Flash: Season 8 of The DC Series Will Start With a Big Event

The Flash: This Tuesday (25), The CW announced great news for the 8th season of The Flash. The station’s president, Mark Pedowitz, revealed in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the first five episodes of the production will feature crossovers from various Arrowverse titles, with the participation of several heroes.

“The idea for this event on The Flash came with [showrunner] Eric Wallace and [executive producer] Greg Berlanti. We are currently talking about other superheroes on the network, who will appear in individual episodes, ”he commented. “It won’t be a big crossover, but it will have that feeling because of the participation of all the characters,” he said.

Although no members of the cast of any of the CW’s hero productions were mentioned, Cress Williams, the protagonist of Black Lightning, confirmed that The Flash producers contacted him twice to see if he would be interested in making appearances on the series starring Grant Gustin.

However, it seems that the hires are still in the negotiation phase. It is also worth mentioning that the 7th season of The Flash continues to be shown on the channel and should be closed only in the month of July.

The Flash: learn more about the series of the fastest hero on television

Based on the DC Comics character of the same name, the series, which takes place in Central City, tells the story of Barry Allen, who uses his super-speed powers to protect the city from constant threats.

The episodes currently shown have focused on showing Team Flash facing some unforgiving villains, as well as situations about the hero’s powers and the internal emotions of all the characters.

The cast features Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Jon Cor, Ennis Esmer, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes – with the latter two leaving production later this year.

It is also possible that the characters from Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman and Supergirl make appearances in the plot. Let’s wait for the announcement of the next news!