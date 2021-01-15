The Flash season 7: Jon Cor will play the villain Chillblaine

The long wait for Season 7 of The Flash is finally coming to an end. The series is due to return in February, after nine months on hiatus, and information about the new plot is already beginning to circulate. The most recent features actor Jon Cor (Shadowhunters) as the villain Chillblaine.

The new antagonist of the series The Flash

The buzz that was happening last year indicated a possibility that the 7th season’s villain was Godspeed. However, nothing has been confirmed by the creators of the series, which belongs to The CW channels.

In contrast, the presence of the villain Chillblaine has been confirmed, which will be played by actor Jon Cor, but there is still no confirmation as to what will be his frequency in the series.

The official description of the character presents it as follows:

“Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. When he’s not breaking into corporate coffers, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and trickster style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he will become the villain Chillblaine of DC Comincs, the newest problem for Team Flash. ”

What to expect from Season 7 of The Flash

The end of season 6 left a hook for the new season: the disappearance of Iris.

The character ended up on Mirrorverse, which is a kind of parallel universe, from where she will need to be rescued by Barry Allen and Team Flash. In addition, the superhero will still need to fight a new Master of Mirrors, who arrived to wreak havoc in Central City.

Will Barry be able to rescue the beloved and save the city? To find out the answer, stay tuned for the 7th season of the series, which will premiere on February 23 on the North American channel The CW.