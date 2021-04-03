The Flash: preview shows Cisco and Chester’s time prison

Recently, The CW released a fun preview for the next episode of Season 7 of The Flash. Titled as “The One With The Nineties”, the 7×6 episode will show Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) traveling through time.

Apparently, after an accident with some unregulated force, the two characters end up being transported to the past. As time goes on, they realize they are in 1998, reliving the same day continuously, just like in the classic movie Charm of Time, starring Bill Murray in 1993.

The two members of Team Flash, however, discover that the only way to make it back is to face some events that marked their respective childhoods. With that, once again, the season shows that the characters need to overcome their traumas to move on.

Check out the full preview:

Season 7 of The Flash features ghosts from the characters’ past

As the episodes of Season 7 progress, it is clear to the public that the writers are looking to further explore the emotionality of their characters.

In recent weeks, viewers have seen some trauma from Iris (Candice Patton) and Barry (Grant Gustin) being exposed. Furthermore, the fears of each of them were seen with the participation of the villain Psych (Ennis Esmer).

Apparently, the next episodes will bet even more on developing the weaknesses of Team Flash, gradually showing all the feelings that still remain well guarded. Will new villains appear to introduce more ghosts from each character’s past?

So be sure to check it out! The 7×6 episode of The Flash will air on April 6, next Tuesday, by The CW.