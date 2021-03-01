The Flash: Photos from the first episode of season 7

The American television network The CW released new images of the first episode of season 7 of The Flash. Fans are looking forward to the premiere of the new season of the series, which has been postponed to the beginning of March. The decision was not to disturb the premiere of the new series Superman and Lois.

New images

The published photos show the characters already loved by the fans and, coinciding with the climate in which the 6th season ended, we were unable to see any happy faces in the images. The synopsis of the season premiere reveals an episode full of tensions and problems.

When an experiment to save Barry’s speed (Grant Gustin) backfires, Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh) looks for a way to save Flash and comes up with a dangerous plan. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) makes an amazing discovery inside the Mirrorverse. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces Rosa Dillon (guest star Ashley Rickards).

She check out all the photos released for the premiere of the 7th season of The Flash, which will air on March 3rd.