The Flash: Michael Shannon Will Be Cast In The Film; Know More!

The Flash: According to what was found by the international press, Michael Shannon should be part of the cast of The Flash, a DC film starring Ezra Miller as the main hero. In production, the two-time Oscar-nominated actor will again play General Zod, a role he played in The Man of Steel (2013).

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the feature about the young Barry Allen has been highly anticipated among comic book fans. In addition to Miller and Shannon, Antje Traue is also expected to return as Faora-Ul, General Zod’s right-hand man. The plot should explore a very important arc of the original plot that involves time travel.

Based on information released by Warner Bros. Pictures and images seen in DC Fandome 2021, it is possible to say that the protagonist will be his own antagonist as the travels take place, mainly because he will be dealing with versions of himself in different periods.

So stay tuned for more news about this production. The Flash is expected to open in theaters on November 4, 2022. Don’t miss it!