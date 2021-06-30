The Flash: Leaked Making of Video with New Concept Art and Story Details

The Flash: A new featurette-style video clip emerges from the new DC movie featuring statements by Ezra Miller and Andy Muschietti alongside various arts. The Flash, one of the most anticipated DC films that is currently in full swing, has suffered a significant leak of sensitive material in the last few hours; And it is that without knowing very well where it came from, an unpublished making-of-style video has appeared on the internet with statements by Ezra Miller (Barry Allen / Flash) and director Andy Muschietti, along with a series of never-before-seen conceptual arts and that let us see much more than what awaits us in this adaptation of Flashpoint.

First details of the history of The Flash

Along with all this audiovisual material that you can see below, a first synopsis of the voice of Ezra Miller has also transpired, which explains the motivations of Flash and the new powers that he is capable of developing: “Flash is unique in the League of the Justice. He is the first quantum superhero because he is aware of how pitch, speed, and speed determine the makeup of reality. What I love about Flash is that he theoretically only has one power which is his speed. That one factor, when he is pushed to the extreme, turns into a bunch of powers: he can make a tornado, run through water, travel through time … There are multiple Batmans, Batsmen? There is more than one Batman, “says Ezra Miller.