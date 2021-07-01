The Flash: Leak Shows Possible Hero Will Be In Movie

The Flash: The leak of a promotional video for The Flash showed a possible glimpse of at least one more hero who will be in the film. The production was released on the internet this Wednesday (30) and is official, as Warner Bros. even started asking for the removal of the content on social networks.

The clip features behind-the-scenes interviews with actors Ezra Miller (Flash) and director Andy Muschietti. In addition to the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Batman, Supergirl (Sasha Calle) and the scarlet hallway, a figure who appears to be holding a sword and shield appears covered.

Although it is not possible to nail, the expectation is that the hidden character will be Wonder Woman. Previous information already pointed out that Gal Gadot, who plays the heroine in the DC Comics universe in theaters, was negotiating to appear in the feature film.

Check the material below (which can be taken out of the air at any time).

Another character that has already been confirmed in the production is the Batman played by Ben Affleck, who appeared in the movies of the Justice League and Batman Vs Superman: The Origin of Justice.

The Flash is set to open in US theaters on November 4, 2022. The production does not yet have a confirmed release date for Brazil.