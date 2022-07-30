The Flash is secretly a threat to the DC universe for one reason

Despite all the good things Flash does as a superhero, one of his traits may be the biggest threat to the DC universe. The behavior model shows that the giant heart of the Scarlet Speedster can put the fabric of time and space at risk.

Few heroes in the DC universe have the ability to cover the ground that Barry Allen does as a superhero. Thanks to his personal connection with the mysterious Power of Speed, Flash can stop crimes in Central City one second and lend a helping hand to the Justice League the next. Flash’s powers allow Barry to embrace his most altruistic parts. Whenever a person is in trouble, the Fastest Living Person can come to the rescue at lightning speed. Being able to be around people, especially those he cares about, is something the hero really appreciates. And yet this is what makes the Flash’s capabilities a bit problematic.

Related: The Flash Just Replaced Superman as Earth’s Greatest Hero

For example, in “Flash #6” by Francis Manapul and Brian Buccellato, Barry comes to terms with the difficult discovery of his scientist friend, who informs the hero that using the Flash’s Speed Force actually creates wormholes in time and space. To prevent further damage to reality, Barry is given a counter to keep his speed below the limit, which should prevent the creation of new wormholes. Unfortunately, Flash is attacked by his old nemesis, Captain Cold, who holds a grudge against the Scarlet Speedster. In the battle with the Flash’s frosty enemy, the boat with Iris West and Patty Spivot capsizes. In order to get to his loved ones in time, Barry tries his best, deliberately ignoring the warning signs.

Although it is later revealed that The Flash does not damage the Speed Force, the fact that Barry is willing to challenge the rule he knows he needs to abide by says a lot. In fact, this isn’t even the first time The Flash has risked reality over a loved one, lest readers forget about how Barry messed up the flow of time by saving his mother and causing a bleak Flashpoint timeline. While it’s honorable that Flash wants to save those he cares about, his concern could endanger the DCU.

They say that the road to hell is paved with good intentions, and if anyone has the best intentions, it’s Barry Allen. Flash is the most important hero of the Justice League because he wants to save everyone he can, and with his speed he can easily do it. The problem, however, is that Barry tends to think with his heart, and this, as has already been shown, has unpleasant consequences for him. Flash has one of the most important powers for the universe around him, and he has to be careful how he uses it. If Barry lets his emotions get the better of logic, he may well cause serious damage to reality. It is extremely ironic that the Flash’s desire to save everyone can ultimately ruin the DCU.