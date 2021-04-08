The Flash: Frost faces the past and Barry has a surprise visit

The Flash, called “Growing Pains”, the chapter will air on April 13 and the promise is that Frost (Danielle Panabaker) will face his past, while Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) receive a surprise visit.

The character Frost will deal with a villain who also uses ice as a weapon, which could be Chillblaine, played by actor Jon Cor. In addition, she will have to face the suspicions of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore), who wants to arrest her for crimes committed in the past.

As shown in the last few episodes, Speed ​​Force is closer to Team Flash, which can be a challenge for Barry. The preview also shows that Nora’s training to help the hero increase his speed can end up resulting in problems.

Check out the full preview:

Still according to the official synopsis of the next episode of the series, another highlight will be Joe (Jesse L. Martin), who will have an important interaction with Kristen.

Alexandra La Roche directed and Sam Chalsen and Jess Carson are the screenwriters for this 7th episode of Season 7 of The Flash.