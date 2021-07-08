The Flash: Episode 150 wins preview with big family reunion

The Flash: The CW released, last Tuesday (6), a preview of Heart of the Matter – Part 1, which will be episode 150 of The Flash. The special chapter will make a big family reunion in the fight against the Godspeed villain.

Part of the story of the special episode had already been released in May and will mark the return of Nora West-Allen, daughter of Barry Allen (Grant Justin) and Iris (Candice Patton), played by actress Jessica Parker Kennedy. Heroine XS was introduced in Season 4.

Another character who will be featured in this 17th episode of Season 7 will be Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher), Nora’s brother.

Check out the preview below:

More surprises in The Flash series

XS and Bart won’t be the only surprises in the special episode. Considered the 1st Flash of the DC Comics universe, Jay Garrick, played by John Wesley Shipp, will also show up.

He also returns to the series after appearing for the first time in the Season 2 Season Finale and appearing in Seasons 3, 4, and 6. Actor John Wesley Shipp had already talked about the comeback during interviews, even saying that he was excited to get back to work on the production.

Heart of the Matter – Part 1 was directed by Eric Wallace and Lauren Barnett and will air on The CW on July 13, next Tuesday. Meanwhile, the season finale will air the following week, on July 20th.