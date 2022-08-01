The Flash Ends Season 9 on the CW, and There’s More Bad News

The Flash has been a CW staple since it first expanded “Arrow” in 2014, and while the Season 9 update gave fans hope that the Speedster could hit the TV season in a full decade, previous rumors suggested that this upcoming season would be the end of the line was correct. The CW has just announced that this will be the last season for Barry, Iris and Co, with the exception of Central City, and there is even more bad (if not totally unexpected) news to report, as it will be a shortened season that won’t even hit the network in 2022.

Those who haven’t had a chance to watch Season 8 still have plenty of time to do so with a Netflix subscription before season 9, as THR has reported that “The Flash” won’t return for its final season until 2023 as part of the CW’s midseason. . In addition, there will be only thirteen episodes in this scarlet swan song, which will limit the time of the series to complete the story for all heroes, villains and non-meta.

Despite all this depressing news, showrunner Eric Wallace expressed gratitude in his official statement that accompanied the CW’s confirmation. Wallace thanked both fans and all members of the Flash team ahead of the official start of production of Season 9 next month. According to him:

Nine seasons! Nine years of saving Central City during an emotional journey filled with heart, humor and spectacle. And so Barry Allen got to the starting gate of his last race. So many wonderful people have given their talents, time and love to bring this wonderful show to life every week. So, as we prepare to honor the incredible legacy of the show with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers and crew over the years who have helped make “The Flash” so memorable for viewers around the world. World.

Both Grant Gustin and Candice Patton have strengthened their agreements to return in season 9 of The Flash, despite the fact that they previously had a contract only until season 8. the conclusion of the eighth season, which tells about the epic and seemingly final fight between Barry Allen and the Reverse Flash Tom Kavanagh. Wallace admitted that this was the ending he originally planned as such because he thought the show was coming to an end, so now he and the other writers have a tough task to find ways to surpass that in thirteen episodes. Expect one or two (or 30) guest stars to be announced in the coming months.

Due to the fact that Season 9 has received a shortened season, I personally wonder if The Flash will have enough time to make ends meet and prepare an interesting and satisfying ending for fans. Season 8 led to a radical transformation of Caitlin Snow after she tried to resurrect Killer Frost after her death, so I have to think this will play out at least part of the season. So far, the only thing we’ve heard about the villains is that Ramsey Rosso, also known as Bloodwork, will be back in what is officially the final season.

The returning villains are good, although I’m not sure Ramsey Rosso was on the shortlist of villains that Flash fans wanted to see in the last season. I’m sure many will wonder if Eobard Tone will return after his dramatic departure, as it seems fitting that Barry will face his worst enemy in the final season. Tom Kavanagh agreed with this statement back in 2021, but who knows how he feels after the last departure of his character?

Aside from the villains, I’m sure many will be wondering if The Flash will try to bring back old characters like Cisco Ramon, or try to work more on completing storylines for its current cast. At the very least, it would be great to see if Chester and Allegra end up together or if Iris finally officially gets pregnant by Nora and Bart (who could well take over the spin-off after that). I mean, one would think that this should happen soon, given that they keep coming since 2049, but we just have to wait and make sure of it.

The 9th season of “The Flash” will air in 2023 as part of the CW offseason. Of course, it will be strange to see him out of the fall lineup this season, and even more strange to see him disappear, even though he survived quite a few subsequent Arrowverse shows.