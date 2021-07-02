The Flash: DC Series Renews Cast Deals for Season 8

Season 8 of The Flash is set to open only in November. As such, some members of the original cast have already signed contracts with The CW to return with their characters in the next batch of production episodes.

This is the case, for example, of Jesse L. Martin, Danielle Panabaker, and Candice Patton, who play, respectively, Joe West, Caitlin Snow and Iris West-Allen. The agreements initially provided for the participation of the three until the 7th season, as well as Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, who said goodbye to the series recently.

Even to make up for the departure of these beloved members of fans, the writers promoted Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight) and Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) as regulars on Team Flash.

Despite the confirmation of these characters in season 8 of The Flash, it is not yet known exactly whether the contractual clauses included participation in more seasons, as some rumors suggest that this is the last of the series.

The Flash: What will season 8 of the production be like?

For now, there is very vague information about the plot for Season 8 of The Flash. On top of that, as the creators reported, there will be a big event for Arrowverse early on in the first few episodes — something that could completely change the narrative structures.

In the latest episode of the series, aired last Tuesday (29), viewers followed moments of tension and anguish about the fate of Joe West. But with this behind-the-scenes information, fans can rest assured that the character is expected to appear in more episodes in the future.

And with the likely pregnancy of Iris, it’s quite possible that season 8 will focus on that arc with the character, especially with the idea of ​​time travel that the show has used over the years. Will we see another one of Iris and Barry’s (Grant Gustin) children visiting their parents in the past?

So stay tuned and be sure to check it out! Season 7 of The Flash continues to air on The CW until July 20th.