The Flash: DC Movie’s New Uniform Has Soon Unveiled

The Flash: This Monday (14), the director of The Flash released an image of the Scarlet Sprinter’s new uniform. In his Instagram account, the filmmaker published the image, but did not give further details about the production.

In the photo, in addition to the hero’s new logo, it was also possible to see that Flash will no longer wear armor, as happened in Justice League.

The film goes without an official synopsis, but the film is expected to show Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) running against and through time to prevent the murder of his mother. However, by doing this, it will create significant consequences for the future timeline.

The Flah cast also includes Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton (both as Bruce Wayne/Batman), Sasha Calle (Supergirl), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Maribel Verdú (Nora Allen) and Ron Livingston (Henry Allen). Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso will also be in the film, in undisclosed roles.

Directed by Muschietti and written by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harlequin and his Fantabulous Emancipation), The Flash is set to premiere on November 4, 2022, in the US.