The Flash: DC movie starts filming and gets new logo

The Flash: The recordings of the film The Flash began on Monday (19), at which point the new official logo of the sprinter from DC was also revealed. Confirmation of the start of production was shared by Warner Bros. and director Andy Muschietti (It: A Coisa) on his social networks.

Although there is still no update on details about the plot, the title promises to adapt the arc in the Flashpoint comics (called the Ignition Point, in Brazil) – one of the most famous involving a solo adventure of the character. Check out the animated image posted by Muschietti on his Instagram to celebrate day 1 of the shoot:

The film will feature the return of Ezra Miller in the role of Barry Allen, alter ego of the hero who must go back in time to try to prevent the murder of his mother. In comics, with this action he ends up modifying the timeline of the DC universe and finds alternative versions of his colleagues in the Justice League. Rumors point to the return of Micheal Keaton and Ben Affleck as Batman, in their respective incarnations.

“The film will present a story about a unified universe, in which all of DC’s film productions will continue to be valid. In that sense, [the new attraction] will be inclusive, as it shows that everything we have seen still exists, and everything we will see will also exist in the multiverse ”, commented the director in a previous interview published by the ComicBook website.

“What captivated me about The Flash is the human drama in it, with its feelings and emotions. It will also be fun. I cannot promise that there will be elements of horror [based on events in the source material], but it will be a beautiful human story, ”he added.

The title will feature in the cast with Ron Livingston (Henry Allen), Kiersey Clemons (Iris West), Sasha Calle (Kara Zor-El / Supergirl), Ian Loh (younger Barry Allen), as well as Saoirse-Monica and Rudy Mancuso Jackson in undisclosed papers. The Flash is set to open in theaters on November 4, 2022.