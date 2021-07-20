The Flash: DC Movie May Count New Version by Barry Allen

The Flash may introduce new versions of Barry Allen as it tackles the DC multiverse. Leaked photos from the recording sets reveal the character played by Ezra Miller on a street talking to a body double for a possible digital replacement with the actor’s face in post-production.

In the images, Miller’s company appears wearing some sort of equipment on its back and head for the speculated function. Such a glimpse made fans imagine that Allen must meet alternate versions of himself, originating from different realities, throughout the long-awaited DC movie.

Details about the plot of the scarlet sprinter’s long solo are still scarce, but it is known that he will adapt the famous Flashpoint arc (Ponto de Ignição, in Brazil). The original story follows the hero’s attempt to go back in time and save his mother—an action that triggers the clash of timelines.

Due to the confirmation of Ben Affleck’s participation and the casting of Michael Keaton — both reprising their respective roles as Bruce Wayne/Batman — it is suggested that Allen will encounter different incarnations of some characters from the franchise in the multiverse.

In addition, the title will feature the return of Kiersey Clemons — who played Iris West in Zack Snyder’s Justice League — and the debut of Sasha Calle as Supergirl. The Flash is slated to hit theaters on November 4, 2022.