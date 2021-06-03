The Flash: Cisco Actor Planned To Leave Since Season 4

The Flash: For the past seven years, Cisco Ramon has been an important member of Team Flash, serving as the group’s tech genius and even becoming the superhero Vibro.

To the sadness of many fans, the character’s story comes to an end in the next episode of The Flash and, according to the actor, Carlos Valdes, this decision has been planned since the 4th season.

In an interview with TV Line, the interpreter of Cisco Ramon said that when he started making the show he was still trying to discover his life and it was in the fourth year that he began to debate how the character’s farewell would be.

Although the seed has already been sown for some time, the fact only started to become reality at the end of Season 5 and the beginning of Season 6.

The Flash: Cisco’s output in the series

Cisco Ramon first appeared in Season 2 of Arrow, even before the first episode of The Flash premiered. The character arrived in Starling City alongside Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), another important scientist from the S.T.A.R.

Over the several years on Time Flash, Cisco had a few stories that could explain his definitive departure from the show. In season 5, for example, the character decided to give up his powers.

The scientist has also always worked as a tech support team for Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), a role that will now be played by Chester Runk (Brandon McKnight).

The actor’s last episode as Cisco is set to take place on June 8th during the 12th episode of Season 7. Valdes suggests that the character’s final moments won’t be dramatic and thanks Eric (showrunner of the series) and the writers for writing the farewell in this way.

The Flash features new episodes every Tuesday on The CW channel. In Brazil, the series is broadcast by Warner Channel.