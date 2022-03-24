The Flash And Superman & Lois Renewed: The Scarlet Speedster Series Will Be The Longest In The Arrowverse

The Flash: The CW announces a new batch of renewals of some of its most popular series; no news on Stargirl, Batwoman or Legends of Tomorrow. As usual for more than a decade, The CW announces around this time the renewals of some of its most popular DC series. And this time comes the confirmation of new seasons for Flash and Superman & Lois, two of the network’s most popular series that have announced their 9th and 3rd seasons, respectively. Thus, the scarlet sprinter series becomes the longest running on the platform, surpassing the 8 seasons of Arrow, the series that kicked off this superhero television universe.

More of Flash and Superman in television format

Thus, the television version of Barry Allen will enjoy at least one more season, reaching 9 full seasons and thus being the longest Arrowverse series to date. On the other hand, a third season of Superman & Lois has been confirmed, a series that is currently in the middle of its second season. Although these are not the only renewals of the chain, since new seasons of All American, Kung Fu, Walker, Riverdale and Nancy Drew have also been announced.

Returning to the Arrowverse, at the moment these two are the only renewed series, since no announcement has been made about other ongoing DC series such as Stargirl, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow or the most recent Naomi, whose first season is being currently broadcasting. And it is that WarnerMedia and Paramount are in negotiations on the future of The CW chain and its contents, since with the massive irruption of streaming platforms its popularity has fallen several integers.

We will see if they finally renew the rest of the DC series despite the lukewarm reception of their new seasons and the drop in audience of their shows. Even so, the chain is committed to productions with a larger budget, such as the cases of Stargirl, Superman & Lois or Naomi, which have a more careful finish compared to the rest of the Arrowverse series.