The 7th season of The Flash has raised several interesting topics for viewers, such as the emotional traumas of the protagonists. With the screening of “Fear Me”, this Tuesday (30th), however, some surprises end up reaching Team Flash in a very surprising way.

After Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) was finally defeated, Central City was struck by the fury of the villainous Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian). Team Flash was able to solve both problems with emotional appeals. But Psych (Ennis Esmer), introduced in this episode, does not seem to be so malleable.

Check out all the details of the 7×5 episode of The Flash with our recap!

Season 7 of The Flash: threats and surprises reach Central City again

While Barry (Grant Gustin) watches the video of his battle seen last week, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) introduce him to Frost, who, as we saw at the end of last week’s episode, is now a separate person Caitlin. Barry and Iris (Candice Patton) are somewhat stunned by this newness.

While everyone is talking, Team Flash receives an alert that the same energy signatures from their mysterious opponent are in the lab. Suddenly, the physical manifestation of the Speed ​​Force deteriorates.

The first indication that something is wrong is when Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) has a nightmare while working at home. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) manages to get her out of there. At CCPD, Iris and Joe talk and realize that there are other reports of a new villain invading Central City. This is Psych.

The new enemy causes Barry to suffer a hallucination in which he is stabbed. The wound manifests itself in real life, but Barry manages to heal it thanks to his powers. The team then decides to use the mental buffers that were previously used with Grodd (David Sobolov) for their next confrontation with Psych. However, efforts prove to be futile.