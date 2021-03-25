Many emotions will arise in the next episode of the series The Flash. This is what evidences the new preview released by The CW. Titled “Fear Me”, the 7×5 episode will add a lot of tension to the plot of the main characters in the DC series.

According to the official description of the series, a powerful villain (played by actor Ennis Esmer) will emerge to further move the plot of Central City residents.

Thus, Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) realizes, with the help of Cecile (Danielle Nicolet), that he will need to face one of his greatest fears in order to defeat him. Through the images released, the characters will need to overcome many pains to be able to maintain peace in the region.

Check out the full preview:

7th season of The Flash bets on the emotional development of its protagonists

As the 7th season progresses in its exhibition, the audience perceives a great emotional development in the protagonists. In the episode aired this week, Iris (Candice Patton) proved to be quite strong in coping with her biggest traumas, especially after spending time in an alternative dimension.

Thus, the depth in the interpersonal relationships of Team Flash can be a major key to solving the biggest impasses seen on the scene. Villain Abra Kadabra (David Dastmalchian) was even neutralized after his feelings were exposed.

In “Fear Me”, viewers will still watch an unexpected visit from Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore), of the Municipal Logistics Commission, coming into direct conflict with Joe (Jesse L. Martin). In addition, there will be exciting clashes involving Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) and what the future holds for her.

David McWhirter directed the episode, which is written by Thomas Pound, Lauren Barnett and Christina M. Walker.

The Flash 7×5 will be broadcast on The CW on March 30.