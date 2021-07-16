The Flash: Next Tuesday (20), The CW channel airs the last episode of season 7 of The Flash. For this reason, the network has already released an unpublished and exclusive preview containing some unmissable scenes about what is to come at the end of the production.

This week, the audience checked out Part 1 of “Heart of the Matter”. Thus, the second and last part has everything to be surprising and leave all fans looking forward to the 8th season — scheduled to premiere only in the second half of November this year.

Anyone following the DC hero’s narrative knows that recently, the sons of Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) have come from the future to help control an unprecedented threat in Central City. With this, Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) and Bart Allen (Jordan Fisher) are introduced to the public showing all their skills against the terrible Godspeed (B.D. Wong).

Apparently, this will be the biggest challenge of the season finale. Team Flash will also team up with the West-Allen family to confront the powerful villain, but all efforts apparently will not have much effect. What will happen?

Check out the full preview:

The Flash: what to expect from the series’ season 7 outcome?

From the images, it is possible to see that the team will need reinforcements, as the strength of Godspeed goes beyond the comprehension of the heroes. In this sense, even Cisco (Carlos Valdes), who had said goodbye earlier, will emerge bringing help to his friends.

Also back is Jay Garrick (John Wesley Shipp), Flash of the Golden Age. And that guarantees that the season finale will be truly epic, featuring a maddening and unpredictable battle.

The series’ cast also features Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton, Jesse L. Martin as Joe West, Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia and Brandon McKnight as Chester Runk.

So be sure to check out this exciting outcome! The Flash airs the final episode of Season 7 on July 20th.