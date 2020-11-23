The Five’s teleport powers work like this

Five’s character in The Umbrella Academy is the most intriguing of all the Hargreeves brothers. His powers are still undefined, largely because he rebelled against Sir Reginald as a child and took an unpredictable leap into the future.

Five considers himself the most dangerous assassin in the world of The Umbrella Academy, and it’s largely because he’s learned to use his power to teleport, but it’s exhausting nonetheless.

It’s interesting to note that Five’s power in The Umbrella Academy seems to allow him to avoid obstacles because, unlike many comic book teleporters, he shows no fear of accidentally arriving in the middle of another object.

According to Minkowski and Einstein, time and space are related, and in fact, Five from The Umbrella Academy appears to be capable of opening wormholes at will, essentially opening bridges that link one point in space-time to another.

Unfortunately, these wormholes are dangerously unstable. Five has to prepare sophisticated calculations to control these wormholes, but even the slightest mistake can prove catastrophic at The Umbrella Academy.

At one point in the season 2 finale of The Umbrella Academy, he reversed the flow of time around him to defeat The Handler. This suggests that Five hasn’t even begun to scratch the surface when it comes to exploring his abilities.



