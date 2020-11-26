The five most desired mobiles on Black Friday 2020

There are many models, and this week is ideal to find a discounted smartphone taking advantage of Black Friday discounts and offers on mobiles and brands. But of all those that populate the (crowded) market, we have highlighted these five top of the range, 5 high-end models that are among the most desired, most rated and also most expensive of the moment, so that Black Friday 2020 – and the subsequent Cibermonday- become a good opportunity to get hold of them:

iPhone 12 Mini and 12 Pro Max

Always in the lists of the most desired mobiles, iPhones sneak into the list on their own merit. And those of this year even more so, because as we have seen these months, the retro design of the SE range reaches the main iPhone range, especially an iPhone 12 Mini with an elegant flat-edge design reminiscent of the iPhone 5 undoubtedly and a terminal for those looking for a smartphone type SE, smaller and more manageable.

On the other hand we have the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the largest screen that an iPhone has had according to the company and that reaches almost 3.5 million pixels of resolution, with a peak of 1200 nits of brightness. Design, materials, IP68 certification, 5G navigation speed and power, and even the same A14 Bionic chipset, the four iPhone 12 2020 share all this, but apart from the size, the 12 Pro Max -and the 12 Pro- differ in a camera and functions for it improved and increased.

So we have a good entry model -and not without power- such as the 12 Mini, and the absolute top Apple in mobile phones that is the 12 Pro Max. Here you have all the characteristics of the terminal.

iPhone 12 Mini (black, blue, green, red or white) 64 GB: 784 euros

iPhone 12 Mini (black, blue, green, red or white) 128 GB: 859 euros

iPhone 12 Mini (black, blue, green, red or white) 256 GB: 929 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max (space gray, gold, silver and blue) 128 GB: 1,259 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max (space gray, gold, silver and blue) 256 GB: 1,379 euros

iPhone 12 Pro Max (space gray, gold, silver and blue) 512 GB: 1,609 euros



