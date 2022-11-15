The fitness trainer of Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson talks about 5 essential exercises to maintain good health

To portray action heroes, historical characters or superheroes, actors prepare mentally, psychologically and physically with their coaches and mentors. The personal trainer of Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson revealed the secret of how to be in shape like these superheroes. If you want to maintain your physique like these actors, here are the only exercises you need to do.

Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill recently appeared together in the latest DCEU movie called Black Adam. The Witcher actor reprised his role as Superman many years later, which greatly pleased his fans. While they are waiting for what will happen next with their favorite superhero, the personal trainer of both these talented and fit actors has revealed a secret here.

Do these exercises to be like Henry Cavill and Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson and Henry Cavill must maintain their physique to accurately portray the characters and justify them. They portrayed incredible characters, and therefore should look like one of them. Therefore, their personal trainer named Dave Rienzi showed these five exercises just to keep you fit. What are they like? Let’s look at them one by one.

Hip deadlift with barbell

This is an exercise specifically for the lower body that focuses on the buttocks. It also focuses on the core muscles for proper posture and, of course, for aesthetics.

Steps or lunges

This one invites a group of muscles to work together. The main focus is on the buttocks, hamstrings and quadriceps, as well as the lower body. It also works for the central or middle part of the body, which increases the heart rate. Increasing your heart rate helps you burn calories.

Bench press dumbbells

To perform this exercise, you need a flat bench. The dumbbell bench press helps your chest.

T-bar rowing

This is the penultimate exercise. According to the coach, this is a very necessary exercise, as it concentrates attention and helps to stay in shape. It also focuses on the latissimus and other muscles of the back.

Side lifts of dumbbells

Last but not least, this is an exercise that will help you shape your shoulders. It also works for posture and maximizes deltoid muscle tension.

According to Dave Rienzi, these are the only exercises you need to stay fit and be healthy. All these exercises and work on your physique require discipline and hard work. It requires dedication from the bottom of your heart. If you can do it, no one can stop you from being in good shape. Do you have your own fitness programs?