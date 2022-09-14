The first words of a paralyzed school football player have gone viral

Two weeks ago, a football player from Minnesota was paralyzed below the shoulders during his first high school match.

Ethan Glynn, a 15-year-old freshman quarterback at Jefferson High School, was hooked up to a ventilator after a “routine football game” left him motionless on the field. He suffered serious injuries to his neck and spine.

The Glynn family provides an update on the teenager’s recovery process at CaringBridge.

On Monday, Glynn spoke his first words after a serious injury.

“Roll Tide,” he said.

Glynn was able to watch the Crimson Tide win over Texas this weekend from his hospital bed. The Glynn family says Ethan “continues to amaze everyone with his resilience and determination.”

We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his endurance and determination. We have never been so excited to hear the words “roll tide”… today they removed the E from the vent, and those were the first words that escaped his lips. A smile and a sparkle in the eyes are priceless. It was a huge step and we couldn’t be more grateful for reaching this milestone at this moment. He still has a long way to go, but this week is off to a great start!

As of Wednesday, GoFundMe has raised more than $150,000 to support the Glynn family.