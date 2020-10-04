The first visual from Payday 3 has been published!

Payday, where we perform robbery duties with a team of four, opens the curtain behind a long wait with his third play. The series, which is very enjoyable when played as a team, has been stuck in the second game for years. The producer of the series, Overkill, broke his silence and made his first post about Payday 3.

First post about Payday 3

It has been known for some time that the game is in development. The falling popularity of the second game, released in 2013, must have left Overkill no other choice. The following post was made from Payday 2’s official Twitter account:

If we look at the information in the post, we learn that the game was made with Unreal Engine. Unreal Engine 5, an updated and more realistic game engine, was recently announced. But we do not know whether the game was made with Unreal Engine 4 or 5.

In the second game of Payday, technological gadgets were not put too much on. In the third game, we expect this deficiency to be closed and some hacker skills to be added to the game. While it is very difficult to deduce from a single screenshot, it is certain that things will change in the third game.

If you want to play Payday 2 until the new game is released, your computer must meet the following system requirements:

Operating System: Windows XP SP3

Processor: Intel Dual Core 2 Ghz

RAM: 2 GB

Video card: NVIDIA GeForce 8800 / ATI Radeon HD 2600 (256MB)

Free space: 13 GB

DirectX: 9



