The first vehicle Danny Williams drove wasn’t a Camaro

The popular CBS series, Hawaii Five-0, managed to be a success since its launch in 2010, but after its 10 seasons the series was canceled. But, many fans have wondered how many Camaro vehicles the Danny Williams character had.

Following the end of Hawaii Five-0, many fans have been wondering about the vehicles that Steve McGarrett’s loyal friend Danny Williams has owned.

No doubt everyone knows Detective Danny Williams, but he is best known for his charms with Camaro model vehicles, but did you know that he was not always a Camaro and also that he was planned to use another model?

But, it all started with the pilot episode of the Hawaii Five-0 series, in which the character Danny is seen driving a “2011 Ford Mustang GT 5.0”, that’s right, a Ford Mustang GT, he has not always used Camaro, his start was this.

At first glance it doesn’t look much different from the Camaro version, but it does, as Danny starts using the 2010 Chevy Camaro RS starting in the second episode, prompting him to keep using it for the rest of the seasons with no changes.

The producers of the show never came to give an explanation for Danny’s change and for his loyalty to the cars, but specifically to the Camaro, but what they did reveal was the following:

“It was foreseen in the scripts that he would always use the Ford Mustang models, but everything changed to Camaro.”

Many fans of the show presume that since the show was not high on expectations as a remake at the beginning of the series, the companies did not fund the publicity with their Ford Mustang vehicles.



