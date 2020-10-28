The first triple speaker earphones that don’t fit in the ear!

There are many new alternatives for wireless headphones. Today we will talk about two new headphones for you. One of them is that with LuDBeat One bone conduction technology, there is no need to wear it. Another is the headset called Between Pro, which is the first in the world to have a triple speaker. Here are the new wireless headphones:

New wireless headphones with remarkable features

Many wireless headphones are included in our lives. For this reason, the wireless headphone market, which is addressing more and more people with the increasing options, is expected to multiply in the coming years. LuDBeat One and Between Pro both stand out for their wireless headphones and features. Their common point is that they both get support from their users with crowdfunding.

LuDBeat One, which comes before us with bone conduction technology, is designed as a full wireless headset. The headset, which has a form that is attached to the front or back of the ear because it transmits sound through the bone, has a usage time of up to 20 hours. Bone conduction headphones have special drivers for this. It is very important that the sticky layer of the headset coincides with the bone part. It has Qualcomm QCC514X and includes Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.

LuDBeat One is expected to go on sale in June 2021 with a price tag of $ 135.

Another wireless headset is Between Pro, which opens to funding via Indiegogo. Featuring the world’s first triple speaker driver system, this stylish headphone appears as Status Audio signed. The headset has a 10 mm dynamic driver and offers 12 hours of use when fully charged.

With the charging chamber, this period is up to 36 hours. Featuring a Bluetooth 5.2 connection, this model can be charged via USB-C. The headset has the Qualcomm QCC-3040 processor. The frequency range of the headphones is 20 Hz- 100Hz. The headset, which also offers AAC support, comes with a starting price of $ 79.



