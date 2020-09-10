The first trailer of the upcoming Dune movie has arrived

Dune is described as one of the greatest science fiction books ever written. And the first trailer of the latest adaptation has finally arrived. This trailer gives fans an insight into Denis Villeneuve’s interpretation of Frank Herbert’s iconic novel.

The almost absurdly star-studded cast includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgård, Zendaya, Jason Momoa, Josh Brolin, Dave Bautista and Javier Bardem. Villeneuve is no stranger to epic science fiction, as he previously directed Arrival and Blade Runner 2049.

The trailer was featured with a Q&A session hosted by Steven Colbert, where Villeneuve and the cast discussed their views on the upcoming film.

Timothée. Rebecca. Oscar. Josh. Zendaya. Sharon. Jason. Javier. Denis. DUNE TRAILER FIRST LOOK. 👀 https://t.co/ePHY6aGem4 — Twitter Movies (@TwitterMovies) September 9, 2020

Dune is planned to be the first of two films based on Herbert’s original book. The movie released this year will cover the first half of the book. The second movie, whose title and release date are not yet known, will cover the rest of the novel. Warner Bros. believes that Dune will be the next big franchise and therefore invests heavily. Dune: The Sisterhood is working on the HBO Max series. This series will be at the heart of the series, it will be an all-women series that will focus on Bene Gesserit.

Dune will be in theaters in November or December, depending on the country. The US vision date looks like December 18, and the France vision date is November 18.



