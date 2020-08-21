The first trailer of the Justice League by Zack Snyder

Director Zack Snyder shares a short first video clip of previously unreleased scenes from his Justice League cut; more on the DC FanDome panel.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be one of the great attractions of the upcoming DC FanDome, the long-awaited DC and Warner Bros. digital event with the company’s upcoming film and video game news this weekend. So much so, that Snyder himself has shared a first teaser trailer of just 20 seconds in which we can see unpublished scenes from his new version of Justice League, anticipating many more news in the panel dedicated to his film.

Superman and Cyborg great protagonists

Thus, and as Snyder himself has been announcing in recent weeks, both Superman and Cyborg will have a prominent role in the Justice League Snyder Cut, something that is evident in this first teaser with unpublished scenes of both characters, like Superman after his resurrection before his own statue or an American football game in which Victor Stone plays before his transformation into Cyborg.

We will have to wait for the dawn of next Saturday to Sunday to know all the news of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, from its final format (remember that it is still not clear if it will be a film close to 4 hours long or a miniseries) to its final title, in addition to seeing a more than likely first trailer with the first scenes of the new Justice League montage.

Recently, Snyder has shared some details of his new version of Justice League, such as a scene in which we saw Superman with the black suit or the new Steppenwolf design, as well as a short scene of Darkseid with his army behind him. We will see if in the DC FanDome panel dedicated to the Snyder movie we can see all this in more depth and much more news from Zack Snyder’s Justice League.



