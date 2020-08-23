The first trailer of The Batman movie with Robert Pattinson

The highly anticipated trailers were also released at the DC FanDome event, where we received information about the DC universe. After the release of the Wonder Woman 1984 trailer, eyes searched for Batman with Ben Affleck, but the trailer of the new Batman movie has emerged. The first trailer for The Batman movie has finally arrived, and at least some details have become more visible for the action-packed new movie. Here is the trailer of The Batman:

The Batman trailer with Robert Pattinson

The new movie, which Batman fans will not see Ben Affleck, will be the talented actor Robert Pattinson. Gotham’s savior Batman looks quite immature in this 2021 movie. The story of the movie, which is among the most anticipated DC movies, takes us to the early years of the young Bruce Wayne as Batman.

As you can imagine, crime was increasing day by day in Gotham back then, and that’s why the city needs a “hero”. These “lawless people” trying to reach Batman are wreaking havoc and the story is built on it. It is not necessary to mention that there will be action scenes, but the story of Bruce Wayne’s transformation into Batman will be the focus of the film.

The trailer also gives us a glimpse of James Gordon’s character, played by Jeffrey Wright, and a few key characters, such as Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman.

Batman’s new movie would normally be released on June 21, 2021, but due to the corona virus outbreak, it was decided to be postponed to October 1, 2021. If there is no change in the recent history, we will be able to watch the new Batman movie next year.



