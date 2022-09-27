The first trailer from The Last of Us series has been released!

The popular video game series The Last of Us becomes a TV series. After the first footage was released last month, HBO Max shared the official trailer for the series. The two-minute trailer was greeted with joy by those who liked the game. Here’s what you need to know about the HBO Max series The Last of Us.

The history and theme of the vision of the HBO Max series The Last of Us

The series “One of Us“, adapted by HBO Max to the series, has managed to become one of the leading works in the gaming world. The series that players are looking forward to was announced last month with the first images. So the first official trailer has been released.

The series, created by HBO, is directed by Craig Mazin and Neil Drakmann, who wrote the script for The Last of Us. The script team includes Asad Kyzylbash and Carter Swan from PlayStation Productions, as well as Evan Wells from the game development team.

If we look at the cast of the series, the first season of which will consist of 10 episodes, we will see many famous names in the film world, such as Pedro “Joel” Pascal, Bella “Ellie” Ramsey, Gabriel “Tommy” Luna and Merle “Marlene” Dandridge.

The Last Of Us is expected to welcome viewers in 2023. Although the release date is not clear, judging by the statements, the series is expected to debut in the fall.

The series tells the story of Joel and his 14-year-old daughter Ellie, who were left alone. Ellie is the only cure for the epidemic that is destroying humanity, and Joel is trying to pass it on to scientists. Although it is unknown if Ellie will survive in the hands of scientists, Joel has to choose between Ellie and scientists.

What do you think about The Last of Us series? Do you think it will meet your expectations?