The first trailer for the sci fi Dune has arrived!

Adapted from Frank Herbert’s legendary Dune series, the movie of the same name brings the science fiction work to the big screen with its star cast. Although the Dune universe has appeared many times before, it is being shot again in 2020 with a renewed version. Arthur C. Clarke Dune, one of the important names of science fiction, says the following for his work: “There is no other book that can be compared to this book except The Lord of the Rings”.

Dune movie first trailer full of excitement

The producers, who gave the date for the first trailer months ago, finally released the first trailer for the Dune movie today (September 9). The trailer seems to reflect the Dune universe in the desert beautifully.

We say it seems because almost all of the productions that depict the Dune universe fell far below expectations and were the target of criticism from the audience. For this reason, the new Dune movie in which eyes are turned is really important at this point.

Denis Villeneuve sits in the director’s chair of the film, and the names in the cast also raise expectations. The movie features names such as Timothee Chalamet, Javier Bardem, Jason Mamoa, Josh Brolin, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, and Dave Bautista as Drax in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

We have to wait for the movie Dune until the last months of this year. The movie will be released on December 18, 2020, if nothing goes wrong. If the movie, which tells half of the first 700-page book, produces the expected effect, we will be able to watch other parts of the book series later.

The long-awaited first trailer of the movie:



