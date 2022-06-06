The first trailer for Disney’s “Strange World” promises a visually stunning adventure

Walt Disney Animation Studio is now presenting a journey “into the past and time to a place of infinite mystery” in its upcoming animated film titled “Strange World”.

A mystical journey in the Strange world of Disney comes from Don Hall (Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and Qui Nguyen (Raya and the Last Dragon). The official synopsis of Strange World describes the upcoming film as follows: “An original adventure journey deep into an unknown and treacherous land, where fantastic creatures are waiting for legendary Treasures, a family of researchers whose disagreements threaten to overthrow their last — and, of course, the most decisive mission.”

The first trailer for “Strange World”, which is due to be released in November 2022, gives a brief overview of what will be in the film. He also manages to pay homage to retro sci-fi films, and some of them are even used on the official poster of the film. The film’s director Hall even stated that Strange World is deeply inspired by the covers of science fiction magazines of past iconic decades, such as the 30s, 40s and 50s, which are the same magazines that inspired the creation of the Star Wars franchise.

Strange World tells the story of a chaotic family of researchers who embark on the most treacherous and terrible journey. In the trailer, they explore a colorful and bizarre planet, encountering all obstacles and creatures living on it. The Clade Seeker, voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, turns out to be the son of a famous explorer, however, he calls himself a farmer instead of acknowledging who he is, and does not seem thrilled about participating in an adventurous mission.

Since this is just the first glimpse of what will happen with “Strange World,” it becomes clear that the film is different from anything that Walt Disney animation studios have released over the past decade. This film is not only an ode to the past, but it also seems to bring its own meaning to the iconic elements of science fiction that it brings to the table — strangely making everything it uses its own.

Despite the unknown, everything will soon become known, as the Walt Disney animation studio teases more of what will happen in the future, and when Strange World will officially come out into the world.

“Strange World” will be released in theaters on November 23, 2022.