The first trailer for David Fincher’s Netflix movie Mank

The Netflix movie Mank, signed by David Fincher, appeared earlier last month with photos. Now the first trailer for the movie has been released. The film, shot in black and white format, is recorded as the first film Fincher shot after Mindhunter, which he suspended to bring it to life.

The Netflix movie Mank will be available in a few months!

Mank, who tells the life of Herman Mankiewicz, one of the screenwriters of Citizen Kane, is a period film and appears in black and white format. The movie is extra curious as it bears the signature of the famous director. The Netflix movie, which attracts attention with its director and star cast, is based on a script written by David Fincher’s father, Jack Fincher, before his death.

In the cast of the cast, we see; Stars like Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried, Lily Collins, Tom Burke, Charles Dance, Tuppence Middleton, Arliss Howard, Joseph Cross, Ferdinand Kingsley, Jamie McShane, Sam Troughton, Toby Leonard Moore and Tom Pelphrey come out. We can say that David Fincher draws attention with this new movie that he will meet with the audience again after a 6-year break after Gone Girl.

Let us state that the Netflix movie Mank will meet with the audience on December 4, 2020.



