The first thing Suga will do when he gets back on stage

Suga and the other BTS members recently spoke about returning to the stage once the pandemic is over and revealed the first thing they would do when they meet with ARMY.

The BTS members are as disappointed as ARMY that the tour did not go as expected.

Although Suga, RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have been working hard and looking for alternatives to keep their fans connected, through In The Soop BTS Ver, Bang Bang Con Lives, and even releasing new music, they have expressed their anguish at not seeing the stadiums turn purple.

As we wait for the world to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, the members revealed how they would react once they met ARMY at the concert stadium.

In an interview with RADIO.COM’s Kevan Kenney, the Moon singer revealed that he will inform fans that he really misses them.

“I think I’ll say I missed the ARMY first,” said the Worldwide Handsome.

Yoongi revealed that they would be doing their cover song, while Taehyung added that they will also be doing their performances. However, the Chicken Noodle Soup singer confessed that he might cry when he sees the ARMY again.

“I think I’m going to cry,” he said.

We’re pretty sure we’ll be as excited as the members when we see them return to the stage and set fire! They stated.

BTS talks about their upcoming performance!

The band also talked about their upcoming performance at the MTV Video Music Awards.

“This will be our first performance of ‘Dynamite’.

It’s kind of like ‘disco, disco, disco, retro, retro, retro’. It is also the first time for us, “said Namjoonie. The awards ceremony will take place on August 30th.



