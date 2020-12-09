The first statement came from Sebastian Coltescu!

The 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu, who marked the last night with the PSG Başakşehir match in the Champions League, spoke for the first time after the incident and defended himself.

Constantin Sebastian Coltescu, the UEFA Champions League 6th and 4th referee in the last match of the UEFA Champions League Group H, where Paris Saint-Germain and Başakşehir faced each other, made racist statements to the assistant coach of Başakşehir, Pierre Webo.

RED CARD IS PUBLISHED TO WEBO

In the 14th minute of the match, after the referee of the match Hategan made several decisions, the bench was getting hot and assistant coach Webo was given a red card.

WEBO EXPOSED TO RACIST DISCOURSE AND THE GAME STOPPED

Meanwhile, Istanbul Başakşehir Assistant Coach Pierre Webo was subjected to racist statements by the 4th referee Constantin Sebastian Coltescu. Paris Saint Germain-Medipol Başakşehir match stopped on the grounds that the fourth referee made racist rhetoric to assistant coach Webo.

DEMBA BA’S WORDS WERE SPOKEN A LOT

Walking on 4th referee Sebastian Coltescu, Demba Ba told the referee, “You never call it ‘this white man’, you call it ‘this man.’ Then why are you referring to Webo as ‘this black man’?” reacted with his words. Başakşehir coach Okan Buruk also reacted to the 4th referee, saying, “Are you racist?”

FIRST, BAŞAKŞEHİR AND PSG LEAVE THE FIELD

After a long discussion, while the UEFA delegate landed on the field, both teams left the field and went to the locker room. Mbappe supported the Başakşehir players to leave the field and encouraged his teammates to leave the field. It was stated that PSG’s Mbappe said “We cannot play with this man” for the 4th referee who racist attack on Webo.

LONG WAIT AND DELAY DECISION

After the teams went inside, there was a long waiting and meeting traffic. Basaksehir players stated that Sebastian Coltescu is sent, otherwise they will not play. After the long wait, it was decided to resume the match with the new referees today at 20: 5%.

COLTESCU SPEAKED: I AM NOT A RACIST

In the news in the Romanian press, it was stated that the 4th referee of the match, Sebastian Coltescu, spoke to his close circle.

Coltescu’s statements are as follows: I try to stay calm and well. I’m not going to read a newspaper these days. Anyone who knows me knows that I’m not a racist.

EXPLANATION FROM ROMANIA FOOTBALL FEDERATION

Romanian Football Federation said, “We are against all kinds of racist and xenophobic movements. We are waiting for a detailed report from UEFA and then we will take the necessary actions,” said the Romanian referee Sebastian Coltescu.

GÖKSEL GÜMÜŞDAĞ TELLS THE LIVING

Başakşehir President Gümüşdağ connected to the live broadcast of CNN Türk and explained the racist attack and what happened after it. Gümüşdağ’s words are as follows:

“SHOW WEBO AND SAY ‘THAT NIGGER” “

The event that happened last night was closely followed in our country and in the world. In the 13th minute, Pierre Webo, sitting with the other assistant coaches, made a protest against the referee. Since there is no audience, the voices can be heard comfortably. The 4th referee starts to play on Webo. Then he asks the referee on the headset to show Webo a red card. ‘That nigga’ said, pointing to Webo as the referee came towards the shed. Everyone hears this in the hut.

“WE HAVE DECIDED NOT TO MAKE A MATCH”

We are always against racism as a discourse. UEFA and FIFA have always been like this, but we haven’t seen them implement it and make radical decisions. The people of the world cannot accept this. We had conversations in the locker room. All the other players, especially Demba Ba, said they did not want to play. They asked me for permission. I immediately said that I was behind the decision and conveyed it to the UEFA delegate. We asked the 4th referee to be removed from the match and conveyed the decision not to play.

“THE MIDDLE REFEREE IS ALSO IN THE JOB. WE DID NOT WANT IT”

The referee is a partner in this. He hears what he is saying but still takes out the red9 card. Thereupon, we repeated our decision not to go on the court with the request of all referees to change. Otherwise, we said we would return to Istanbul. Very intense 40-50 minutes passed and the decision was made to start the match from where it left off with the new referees. I hope UEFA and FIFA deliver the necessary penalties and a message for those who love racism.

“THEY SAY YOU CAN GET EXCLUSION FROM EUROPE.”

When we withdraw from the match, ‘This decision may be banned from UEFA. They said the punishment could also come We said, regardless of the punishment, we will not abandon our decision. Whatever the outcome, we are behind it. As a result, the referees have been changed and our match has been taken with other referees.



