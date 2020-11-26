The First Sharing of the Astronaut SpaceX Takes to Space

A new development took place in the Crew-1 mission, where SpaceX was operating an astronaut into space for the first time. Victor Glover, one of the astronauts taken by SpaceX to the ISS, shared the first photos he took from his mission. The sharing made SpaceX the most proud.

Last week, we talked about space transportation company SpaceX’s mission called “Crew-1”. As part of this mission, the company took four astronauts to the ISS, the International Space Station. At the end of the 27-hour journey, three NASA and a JAXA astronaut had reached their mission. Now one of those astronauts sent the first photograph taken from his mission.

The photo was taken by Victor Glover, a NASA astronaut. The photograph, taken about 400 kilometers above the earth, reveals our planet in all its glory. Although the photos taken by Glover are not the first in world history, they are of great importance for SpaceX. Because the space mission of the company named Crew-1 was recorded as “operational” for the first time.

Here is that photo taken by the NASA astronaut

Astronauts who go to ISS with this mission, which is historical for SpaceX, will stay in space for 6 months. Scientific research, whose details are not disclosed, will be conducted in this process. After 6 months of work, astronauts will be safely brought to our planet.

SpaceX, which took four astronauts into space, used the Falcon 9 rocket in this mission. At the head of the rocket was a mini spacecraft named “Crew Dragon”. Crew Dragon, who set out with the Falcon 9 and carried four astronauts, did not need any intervention when it arrived at the ISS. So the astronauts were directly connected to the ISS at the end of the journey. Previously, astronauts had to do some operations to connect the spacecraft to the ISS. The developments are a clear indication that important strides have been made in space transportation.



