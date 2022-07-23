The First Sequel to Horror Legacy Was Much Earlier Than You Think

Legacy sequels are a staple of the modern horror genre, films like “Scream” (2022) ignite the box office and revitalize the respective franchises, but the first horror sequel appeared much earlier than many think, with “Psycho II”. Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho was released back in 1960 and is now considered not only one of Hitchcock’s greatest films, but also one of the best horror films ever made. At the time, however, the film caused a lot of controversy due to its abrupt departure from Hitchcock’s previous film, North by Northwest, and taboo-breaking themes such as dressing up in clothes of the other sex and flushing the toilet on screen.

The action of “Psycho 2” takes place 22 years after the events of the original film. Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins), whose character in “Psycho” is based on real events, is released from a psychiatric hospital after the murder of Marion Crane, despite the protests of her still living sister Lila (Vera Miles). Norman, who believes he has overcome his alternate identity of “Mother” and has come to terms with her death, returns to his iconic home and once again takes over the management of the Bates Motel. He can effectively re-assimilate back into society until he starts receiving mysterious messages from the “Mother” and corpses start accumulating.

Inherited sequels give viewers the opportunity to return to iconic characters long after the events of the original film and see how much they have changed over the years. Iconic actors and characters returning to their respective franchises is a huge argument in favor of all outdated sequels. This form of fan service can be seen in the recent Halloween murders, which brought many returning characters back into battle. Outdated sequels often focus on introducing new characters to the franchise, often in order to attract a younger audience to the fandom. Legacy sequels also often prefer to reverse the formula of the original film, not only in order to skillfully separate from the source material, but also so that the audience does not just watch the re-release of the film they already know and love. “Psycho 2”, released 23 years after the release of the original in 1983, serves as a model for all the main elements of outdated sequels.

Why “Psycho 2” became a Legacy sequel

One of the elements that allows “Psycho II” to work as a legacy sequel is that it successfully brings back two of the original’s most iconic characters—Norman Bates and Lila Loomis—and shows how they deal with the aftermath of the original film two decades later. However, this success was not guaranteed. Anthony Perkins initially rejected the sequel, and instead Christopher Walken was almost chosen for the role of Norman Bates in Psycho 2. Fortunately, the casting problems were solved when Psycho 2 was guaranteed a theatrical release instead of a television debut, and Anthony Perkins was recast for his most famous role.

However, the main factor that makes “Psycho 2” work as a continuation of the legacy is that it effectively reverses the formula of the original film. In Psycho, Lila Crane became the main character after the death of her sister in one of the most iconic horror scenes in the 30th minute of the film. She discovers both the mummified corpse of Norman’s mother and the fact that Norman himself is a serial killer. In Psycho II, by contrast, Norman Bates is the hero. The film follows him as he tries to reintegrate back into society by getting a job at a local diner, befriending one of the waitresses named Emma Spool (Claudia Briar), saving the Bates Motel from a dubious manager and giving a young woman Mary Samuels (Meg Tilly), later revealed to be Lila’s daughter, a place to for living. Lila, on the other hand, is one of the antagonists of Psycho II and poses as a “Mother” along with her daughter, trying to break Norman’s newfound sanity. This change really secured the status of an effective sequel for Psycho II.

“Psycho 2” not only reverses the main character and antagonist of the original film, but also retroactively relies on the cult twist of “Psycho”, ending with its own ingenious twist. The “Mother” personality that possessed Norman in “Psycho” and that Lila uses to terrorize him in “Psycho II” is not based on Norman’s mother at all. The woman who raised Norman and was killed by him 10 years before the events Psycho was actually Norman’s aunt, and Norman’s real mother is alive. At the end of Psycho II, Emma Spool reveals that she is Norman’s real mother and killed everyone in the film who tried to harm Norman, including Lila Crane. However, this revelation comes after Norman’s sanity is already broken, and the film ends with Norman killing Emma and mummifying her, as he did with her sister 32 years ago.